Winde reacts to Ramaphosa's announcement of Covid-19 economic relief

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion package of Covid-19 relief, including R20 billion towards the healthcare response and humanitarian relief on Tuesday night - including increases in the values of social grants, tax relief and support for businesses. Premier Alan Winde responded to the president's announcement commenting that the Covid-19 pandemic has already resulted in huge economic pressure being placed on people across the country. "As a result, we have seen a drastic increase in the number of families in the province who are unable to afford basic necessities like food and electricity. "The R200 billion loan scheme with the major banks will also allow companies in distress to continue to pay salaries and cover operational costs, thereby further helping to protect jobs," Winde said. "We welcome these efforts to support our economy and vulnerable communities; but we also now need much more detail on how this will be executed going forward.

Winde added that today the Western Cape cabinet also received a briefing from the Solidarity Fund, regarding their humanitarian and medical response across the country.

"The Solidarity Fund has been working with our disaster management teams in line with our efforts to map all the relief currently being offered in the province. We need a coordinated humanitarian relief approach so that no vulnerable person is left behind. We welcome their efforts to roll out relief quickly to those who need it most and we look forward to working together with them going forward," he said.

This week, the Western Cape Provincial Parliament will hold two virtual sittings - a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on Tuesday afternoon where Winde together with Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo will be presenting the Western Cape Government’s response to Covid-19.

"I welcome the efforts by the WCPP to provide transparent oversight and for upholding our democratic principals at this time," he said.

