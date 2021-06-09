Winde requests special provincial funeral for Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde will write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request a special provincial funeral for Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

The premier’s office consulted with Surtie-Richards’s family on Tuesday and they supported this request.

The legendary South African television and theatre actress was found dead on Monday morning at a guest house in Cape Town, where she was filming scenes for Afrikaans-language television channel kykNet’s series Arendsvlei.

Under the policy for state funerals, Category 2 Special Provincial Funerals may be held for “distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of South Africa on request by the Premier of a province”.

Surtie-Richards, who was born in Upington and raised in Cape Town, was a champion of the arts. She won more than 40 awards and acted in numerous movies and festivals in South Africa and London.

The beloved actress will always be known for her starring role as Ester (Nenna) Willemse in Egoli: Place of Gold. She also received acclaim for her role as Fiela Komotie in the movie Fiela se Kind (Fiela’s Child).

Surtie-Richards brought her versatility to the stage, performing in Hallo en Koebaai and Shirley Valentine for which she won Fleur du Cap awards in 1985 and 2009 respectively.

Premier Winde said: “The nation has a lost a giant who will be remembered for her immense talent and contributions to our creative industry.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time and look forward to a positive response to our request from President Ramaphosa.”

Winde said that should the president assent to the request, support would be made available for the funeral service in Cape Town on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Cape Argus