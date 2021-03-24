Winde requests special provincial funeral for Struggle hero Cecyl Esau

Cape Town – Premier Alan Winde has written to President Ramaphosa requesting a special provincial funeral for Western Cape struggle stalwart Cecyl Esau, on behalf of the family. Esau, 66, was a freedom fighter, student leader and former Robben Island prisoner. He died from natural causes at his home in Table View. Esau who was born in Worcester, was an anti-apartheid activist who was involved in the 1976 national student uprising while studying at UWC. He was arrested for his political activities in 1986 and spent 12 years imprisoned on Robben Island. Esau leaves behind five children; a granddaughter; his sister, June Esau and two brothers, Alexander Esau and Jacob Esau.

According to the policy for state funerals, category 2 special provincial funerals may be held for “distinguished persons specifically designated by the president of South Africa on request by the premier of a province”.

Winde said that should the president assent to the request, support will be made available for the memorial service which will be held in Worcester on Saturday, March 27.

“We extend our condolences to Mr Esau’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time and look forward to a positive response to our request from President Ramaphosa,” Winde said.

The presidency has yet to respond to inquiries about the premier’s request.

Cape Argus