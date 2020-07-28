Winde says unemployment due to Covid-19 is the second pandemic

Cape Town - Monday marked four months since South Africa entered its nationwide lockdown. The Western Cape has since reported 12 688 active cases of Covid-19, 91 180 confirmed cases and 75 595 recoveries as of yesterday, according to the daily provincial update on Covid-19 by premier Alan Winde. The number of people who have succumbed to the virus is 2 897, while the number of tests conducted is 402 630. To date, 1 475 people have been admitted to hospital, with 275 in ICU or high care. The number of unallocated cases of the virus is 6 552 with 5 084 recoveries.

In a special budget tabled last week, R3.05 billion had been allocated to the province to assist in efforts to curb the spread of the virus, said Winde.

Winde expressed concern over unemployment in the province, referring to it as the second pandemic. Meanwhile a five-part weekly webinar series for the tourism sector was announced by MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, to provide support and advice on how to open safely during the pandemic.

“This tourism webinar series is one of the many ways we are working hard to support the tourism sector, which has been hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Alert Level 3 restrictions and is facing significant job losses in the Western Cape,” said Winde.

Provincial government, with its FBO Network, will be offering psycho-social support through the Department of Social Development (DSD) and Department of Health for those who need it. To access this, contact the hotline number 0800 220 250, the bereavement helpline at 082 925 5938 or 079 872 6408 or alternatively visit the DSD website.

Meanwhile, at a virtual media briefing at its Geneva headquarters, World Health Organization Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this Thursday would mark six months since the organisation announced Covid-19 a public health emergency of international concern.

Cape Argus