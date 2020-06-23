Winde says unemployment stats show SA is 'facing a humanitarian crisis'

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde said that while the Western Cape did record the lowest unemployment rate of 20.9% in the country following the release of the StatsSA Quarterly Labour Force survey, they don't account for the impact of the lockdown. The StatsSA survey, released today, shows that unemployment in South Africa has reached over 30 percent, with 38 000 jobs lost in the country in the first quarter of this year. "We must bear in mind that these statistics only cover the period January to March, and do not include the extended lockdown period which has had a major impact on businesses and jobs in the Western Cape and across the country. We are facing a serious humanitarian crisis as more and more people lose their jobs," Winde said. "This is why it is important that the economy be allowed to reopen in the safest way possible. Preserving people's jobs and livelihoods must be carefully balanced with our need to control the spread of the coronavirus." He said that businesses operating must do so safely, with the utmost care for their staff and their clientele, which includes implementing strict hygiene and sanitation. Winde added businesses must ensure that staff and customers are able to practice social distancing.

"Covid-19 is going to be with us for many months to come, and we will need to be careful even after the country has reached its peak.

"Putting extra measures in place now will help to protect your business, your staff and your customers in the long run. The Western Cape is working hard to support business so that this happens," Winde said.

Daily Coronavirus Update:

The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 1 500.

As of Tuesday, 23 June, the Western Cape has 13 444 active Covid-19 cases, 52 178 confirmed cases and 37 234 recoveries. There are 1 653 people in hospital, of which 326 in ICU or high care.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread in the province.

The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government