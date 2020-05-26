Winde to write to Ramaphosa after Mkhize's Covid-19 presentation causes concern

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has indicated that he will be writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's presentation to the National Council of Provinces on the Covid-19 response.

According to Winde, in the presentation by the minister, he indicated that some hot spots could remain on level 4 when the rest of the country moves to level 3 on 1 June.

"I will seek clarity from the president on this matter as he was very clear in his address on Sunday that the whole country would move to level 3, with the hot spots being re-evaluated every two weeks. The province has not received any direct indication from national government that this was not the case.

"In any province, it would be very difficult to enforce some areas remaining on level 4, while others drop down to level 3. In the Western Cape, for instance, neighbouring towns could find themselves in different alert levels, complicating matters for people commuting for work," Winde said.

"It could also result in people breaking the rules to go to areas where the alert level is lower. It would require significant policing resources to enforce, and this should rather be used on ensuring physical distancing and implementing the response strategy in specific hot spots."