Winde upset as trauma cases spike after lifting of alcohol ban

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde is upset that the recent lifting of the alcohol ban resulted in an immediate increase in trauma presentations at provincial hospitals. During the regular digital news conference update on Covid-19 in the province, head of health Dr Keith Cloete said: “Immediately after the alcohol ban was lifted, the absolute number of trauma cases increased by 105%. The maximum daily trauma presentations saw an increase to the order of 167%. The average daily trauma presentations increased by 88%.” Winde said: “I am disappointed that trauma data shows a spike in trauma admissions at five key hospitals in the province, just one week after alcohol sales were reopened.” “I once again appeal to residents to drink responsibly. Excessive, and irresponsible alcohol use contribute significantly to trauma such as car accidents, injuries and interpersonal violence. As a province, we are working to put in place smart, targeted interventions, but we require citizens to play their part too,” said Winde. Infectious disease specialist and vaccine scientist Professor Linda-Gail Bekker gave details about the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine regimen which will be used for now instead of the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine, which has been put on hold until further notice.

Bekker, who is part of the team behind the vaccine rollout said: “This is a single vaccination regimen J&J have applied for emergency use and have submitted a request for an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) at the United States Food and Drug Administration last week.”

“J&J are submitting EUAs to other regulators and there is a rolling submission with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) in South Africa,” said Bekker.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “The circumstances where there is not much clarity about the vaccine has created more space for the anti-vaxxers who keep spreading disinformation.”

“It is crucial for us, as a government, to give people the correct information and to be proactive in creating awareness among the people. This is why we keep on working with the scientists as they give us proper information,” said Mbombo.

Meanwhile, giving an overview of provincial health, Dr Cloete said: “For the fourth consecutive week, the province continues to register declines in all of our key Covid-19 indicators, including the test positivity rate, number of active infections, infections among healthcare workers and oxygen consumption.”

“Two of the most important indicators, hospitalisations and deaths, have also shown significant declines, registering 29% and 37% drops week on week respectively. The number of people hospitalised has dropped below the 2 000 mark, but we must not lose sight of the fact that nearly 2 000 people are still hospitalised with this virus, with 383 of them in ICU or high care,” said Dr Cloete.

Cape Argus