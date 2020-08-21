Winde urges Cape residents to go out and support businesses

Cape Town – People have been urged to leave their houses to shop and do business in a bid to get the economy back on track.

Speaking during his weekly digital press conference, Premier Alan Winde said: “One of the lingering consequences of the hard lockdown has been fewer people moving around, getting out of their homes and thereby supporting the many small businesses across our province.

“We all have a role to play in getting our economy back to work. These small businesses are the engines of our economy, employing tens of thousands of breadwinners across the province.

"They need our support if they are going to stay open."

Speaking about the province’s recovery plan, Winde said: “We cannot return to business as usual. We have shown it is possible to build the biggest Covid-19 field hospital in Africa in a month.