Winde visits Witzenberg hot spot as W Cape Covid-19 deaths rise to 110, cases at 6 194

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded an additional four Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 110. As of 1pm on May 12, the province has 4 134 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 6 194 confirmed cases and 1 950 recoveries. There are 234 people in hospital, with 57 of these in ICU or high care. The province has also conducted 69 422 tests. Premier Alan Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

The Western Cape has 110 deaths and 4134 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 6 194 confirmed cases and 1950 recoveries. Picture: Western Cape Government

Winde said that he had the opportunity to visit the Witzenberg region on Tuesday to see how the "Whole of Government" hot-spot response is being implemented in the region. This plan was adopted by the Western Cape cabinet on 29 April.

The Western Cape Government has adopted an evidence-based, data-led approach to understand the transmission of the virus in particular geographical areas.

In Witzenberg, this entails the departments of Health, Agriculture, Transport and Public Works and Economic Development and Tourism.

"As part of our health response, we have recently completed a temporary testing and triage centre at the Ceres Hospital. This is one of 18 such facilities across the province, which helps to relieve the pressure on hospitals’ emergency services, while also allowing space for residents to be triaged and tested separately from the other hospital services.

"The ability to test and immediately isolate positive cases is key in helping to flatten the curve and prevent new infections. The testing and triage centre bolsters the testing response in the region," he said.

In the economic space, Winde said they've drawn up protocols for businesses and specific industries, including retail and agriculture, which are aimed at reducing the risk of infection in the workplace.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier and the premier spent some time in the area, seeing how retailers are employing safety measures to keep their staff and customers safe.

"I also had the opportunity to visit Dutoit Agri and the Kalos farm with Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer. At the Kalos Farm, the owners have built their own isolation facility to prepare, should any of their staff become infected. I was pleased to hear that other farmers in the region are also taking similar steps.

"This plan has formed the blueprint for our other targeted interventions in hot spots in the City of Cape Town, to focus efforts from across the government sphere to actively target the areas with the highest infection rates in the province," he said.

He stressed that residents have an important role to play in the plan by staying at home in line with the regulations, washing their hands regularly and ensuring that when they do go out, they keep a physical distance between themselves and others, and by wearing a clean, cloth mask.