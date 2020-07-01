Winde warns Western Cape residents against spreading fake Covid-19 news

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has cautioned against the spread of fake news regarding Covid-19, which he said is designed to elicit fear and confusion among the public and parents of children who are set to return to school. “Covid-19 is a serious pandemic which should be treated as such; however, using false information that creates panic, or which is designed to take advantage of vulnerable citizens, is irresponsible and does not help in the fight against this virus.” He said information from known and unknown sources should also be checked for its validity before sharing on social media. Official government channels such as the provincial and national government websites and social media accounts, as well as trusted news websites for information, can be used to find accurate information pertaining to the pandemic. Fake news can be reported via WhatsApp on 067 966 4015.

In March, when President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the coronavirus outbreak a national disaster, one of the regulations he announced included the criminalisation of dissemination of fake news about Covid-19.

The regulations state:

any person who publishes any statement, through any medium, including social media, with the intention to deceive any other person about:

Covid-19;

Covid-19 infection status of any person; or

Any measure taken by the government to address Covid-19, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or both such fine and imprisonment.

Which means that sending on a fake report or sharing a fake news Facebook or Twitter post puts you in danger of being prosecuted.

Daily Covid-19 Update:

As of 1pm on Tuesday, the province reported 15 819 active cases of Covid-19, with 62 157 confirmed cases and 44 514 recoveries. The total number of tests conducted was 303 067.

The province has recorded 1 824 deaths because of the coronavirus and, to date, 1 819 people have been admitted to hospital, with 322 patients in ICU or high care.

Picture: Western Cape Government

[email protected]

Cape Argus