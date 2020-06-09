Winde warns Western Cape residents to drink alcohol responsibly or else

alternative steps".

However, the Presidency denied the claim and said g overnment has no plans to reinstate the ban on alcohol. According to presidency spokesperson, Khusela Diko, no such calls have been tabled before the National Coronavirus Command Council at this point.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane made headlines after saying that he will lobby the national government to prohibit the sale of alcohol again in the province should its people continue to break lockdown regulations while queuing to buy alcohol.





Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that the province has seen an increase in the number of alcohol-related trauma cases since the unbanning of alcohol, and this has left him concerned as "the healthcare system is already under pressure as a result of Covid-19".





"We have not made any announcements regarding the banning of alcohol again and we have not received any communication from the national government in this regard either. I want to be very clear with the people of the Western Cape: this abuse of alcohol is taking away beds from people who need it during this very serious pandemic," Winde said.





"It could be your grandmother, or brother or sister, that may need these beds. Every single one of us has a role to play in making sure our health system has the capacity to respond – please drink responsibly and play your part. If this doesn’t happen, we will have no choice but to explore alternative steps to ensure that this happens."