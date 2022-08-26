Windswept Cape Town needs to brace for expected cold fronts

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned to prepare for more cold fronts expected to make landfall on Saturday and Monday. Meteorologist Samkelisiwe Thwala said a cold front is expected to make landfall on Saturday that will result in light rain over the south-western parts of the Western Cape in the morning, although they would cease by the evening.

“The next rainfall is expected on Monday over the southern and central parts of the Western Cape,” Thwala said. Thursday morning’s damaging winds and abrupt and heavy rain resulted in numerous incidents of localised damage to formal and informal settlements including fallen trees, broken tree branches, and signage that obstructed roads amid traffic. Ward councillor Carmen Siebritz said a fallen tree was reported in Ottery Road Wynberg, while fallen branches and bushes were reported in Rosmead Avenue, Wynberg, and Paul Kruger Road in Plumstead.

“Upon arrival at the identified sites in Wynberg, I found officials already clearing in order for pedestrians and motorists not to be inconvenienced. “I wish to commend residents in the respective areas as well as the officials employed in the Parks Department at the City as residents were quick to notice and report the incidents to me and the officials responded to my request for clearing almost immediately,” Siebritz said. Paul Kruger Road. Picture: Carmen Siebritz Lymphleigh Road in Plumstead. Picture: Carmen Siebritz During ward inspection in Rondebosch East, Lansdowne and other areas, ward councillor Mark Kleinschmidt said he noticed many small branches and debris on the roads which the City's Solid Waste Department cleared.

Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said residents could safeguard themselves and their properties for the upcoming cold fronts by clearing out drainage systems on properties, raising the floor level of a structure so that it is higher than the natural ground level, make sandbags, waterproof roofs, clear gutters and remove dead tree branches. Ottery Road. Picture: Carmen Siebritz [email protected] Cape Argus