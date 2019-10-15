Winners in app contest help officials navigate Western Cape housing database









The Western Cape Human Settlements Minister, Tertuis Simmers, announced the winner of the HomeWise Youth Competition. Picture: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers on Sunday announced the winners of the HomeWise Youth Competition, which invited young people across the province to create an app that would make navigating the housing database much simpler. “When we launched this competition in July, we had quite a number of applicants from around the Western Cape, but then only 20 of them met all the criteria, and it was great to see the interest from our rural towns, such as Heidelberg, Stellenbosch, George and Worcester,” said Simmers. “The department wants to ensure social inclusivity, accelerate development and create more housing opportunities for people and therefore it is key to find innovative solutions to ensure growth in these areas.” Simmers said getting young people involved in various processes in government was key in finding solutions to problems of housing and restoring dignity to the community. “We required young people to build a fully functioning, fully integrated app that would allow the community to interact with government officials, ensuring transparency between parties, and that would be easy for people to navigate,” he said.

Anesu Malisa, 24, who lives in Bellville was the ultimate winner of the competition.

“I have no formal background in technology, but I have always had a love and passion for innovation and technology and this is something I will take further in my life,” he said.

Annabela Bekker, 24, from Constantia, came second in the contest.

“I studied Interactive Media at the UCT and my app was all about making the user interface as easy to navigate as possible. As part of my course, we did some coding, but I am far more interested in the design aspect of building an app,” she said.

Cynthia Augustine, 20, a UCT Digital Media student was proud to have gone that far in the competition.

