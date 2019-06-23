The WCED has launched a number of winter schools and camps that will take place in the province to help Grade 12 pupils prepare for their final exams. Picture: ANA

Cape Town - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has launched a number of winter schools and camps that will take place at various schools in the province to help Grade 12 pupils prepare for their final exams. Students will be assisted in life sciences, mathematics, physical sciences, geography, accounting and economics, with many tutors selected by the WCED to help pupils with problem areas in these subjects.

“The WCED is running winter schools across the province to ensure that our Grade 12 learners are well prepared for the upcoming examinations,” said Education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

“I was very pleased to see learners making use of the opportunities we have provided to assist them in preparing for their final exams.”

Some schools will only be holding classes on selected days, whereas others will be conducting tuition classes for the entire holiday period.

The Department of Community Safety also officially launched its Youth Safety Religious Programme (YSRP) on Monday, with activities taking place until July 5.

The programme, which aims to keep children safe and busy during the holiday period, will be hosted at various school halls, centres and churches chosen by the religious fraternity of the province.

They take place in Strandfontein, Makhaza, Tafelsig, Delft South, Philippi East, Khayelitsha, Meerlust, Kalksteenfontein, Samora Machel, Kraaifontein, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Hermanus, Hawston, Lwandle, Robertson, Strand, Bredasdorp, Porterville, Wesbank and De Doorns.

“The aim is to educate learners with programmes that provide good opportunities for young people, so that they are kept safe and away from alcohol, gangs and drugs,” said Mansoor Lagkar, project manager for the Department of Community Safety.

The programme is aimed at both high school and primary school pupils, with the religious fraternity selecting various activities ranging from sports, social and cultural events for the young people to take part in.

“The YSRP is a flagship initiative of the Department of Community Safety aimed specifically at increasing safety through implementing youth initiatives in partnership with the religious fraternity of the province.”

