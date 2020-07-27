’With parents at work and children left to play, who will supervise them?’

Cape Town - With schools closed and children running around in the townships without masks or social distancing, many people are concerned about who is taking responsibility for them while their parents are at work. National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) general secretary Matakanya Matakanye said the problem was that children would go out and play without supervision, “this whereas some organisations claimed victory after schools were closed, turning education into a political game”. Matakanye said the Basic Education Department must correct the education system and allocate resources where they were needed the most. Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said she was disappointed with the decision to close schools for a month. Schäfer said the arguments from governing body associations, NGOs and medical specialists highlighted the positives of children being at school and the negatives of not being at school, had been swept aside on a wave of political expediency.

She said health care and other essential workers had voiced their disappointment at teachers' calls to close schools.

“Their children must stay at home alone instead of going to school, adding yet more stress and anxiety to the workers at highest risk of becoming infected.”

She said child safety was also put at risk by school closures.

“The economy is open while schools are closed - meaning that parents who are not teachers have to go to work. Parents of millions of children who would otherwise be safely at school must now scramble to find someone to care for their children so that they can go to work.”

“The reality is that many of these children will have to stay home alone, and health experts are already reporting the terrible consequences in terms of injury or death of unsupervised children.”

However, ANC deputy chief whip in the provincial legislature and the party’s spokesperson on education, Muhammad Khalid Sayed, said children in confined spaces at schools could also easily contract the virus.

“We know children, just walking to school and back they can be contaminated as they meet others or walk and play with them. Therefore the phased return gives all a chance to adjust and change their behaviour in order to prevent getting this dreaded disease,” Sayed said.

He called on everyone to help children avoid getting into situations where they would be prone to infection.

“They are encouraged to wear masks in public and wash their hands regularly.”

Provincial Children’s Commissioner Christina Nomdo said it was very important for parents to focus on their children’s well-being during this pandemic, whether they be at home or school.

Nomdo said paying attention to their mental and physical health would help children cope with the challenges they faced.

Zeni Thumbadoo, deputy director of National Association of Child Care Workers, said they have already provided essential services through the “Isibindi and Isibindi Ezikoleni and Isibindi Impilo programmes” in different provinces including the Western Cape.

She said children had received supportive home visits, food parcels, support to access social security grants, Covid-19 awareness information, child protection support and educational support.

