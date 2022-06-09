Witness calls out alleged ringleader of Paarl gang accused of bloody mass shooting

Cape Town - A struggling witness on Wednesday took the stand in the trial of four alleged gang members accused of a bloody mass shooting in Chicago, Paarl, that left a teenager dead and five others seriously injured. Dylan Adriaanse, 24, Cameron Claasen, 37, Steward Antonie, 32, and Romeo Borrins, 30, are charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act for their alleged involvement in a gang-related mass shooting at Springbok flats in Chicago, Paarl East.

The State witness, who cannot be named, said that he observed four people exiting a white car at the scene, three of them with their faces covered but one that he recognised minutes before the incident. On December 6, 2019, Hashiem Solomon was gunned down inside his home at the Springbok flats when three men armed with semi-automatic pistols opened fire on a group of family and friends who were enjoying a pleasant Friday afternoon. Five people were seriously injured and 15-year-old Solomon was killed after a hail of bullets rained down on the backyard gathering. The State said that at least 16 rounds of ammunition were used in the attack, which took place during the height of a gang war.

The shooting was believed to be a retaliation to assert dominance as a result of a rivalry between gangs at the time. The murdered boy was a relative of well-known gang leader Ernie Solomon, who was gunned down in Boksburg in November 2020. The witness testified in court that he saw Cameron Claasen step out of a vehicle with three other men, moving towards the flats. The witness, who seemed rather flustered and was often asked to repeat himself when being questioned, explained that he had a history of drug addiction and at the time would regularly purchase drugs from Claasen’s residence but not necessarily from Claasen himself.

He also testified that he knew Claasen to be a gang member and described him as someone who demanded respect when engaging with other gang members. “He gives instructions as to what is to be done and they will do it,” he said. The four have been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder, one of murder, one for possession of three unlicensed firearms and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.