Scholtz said this on Tuesday before Judge Yasmin Meer in the Western Cape High Court. He was cross-examined by John Whitehead, appearing for Merryweather in the civil trial where Merryweather is seeking R10million in damages from Scholtz.
Merryweather was injured in the early hours of September 9, 2006 following a brawl between a group of people and a subsequent altercation between him and Scholtz. Merryweather fell and his head hit the wheel of a car, leaving him a quadriplegic.
The Western Cape High Court initially ordered R10m in damages in June 2013 in favour of Merryweather, which was set aside by a full Bench on December 14, 2015.
Scholtz said: “I do remember there was scuffling between me and Merryweather before the final push when he fell. The criminal record states that I saw Andrew from my left and I can recall that he smack-pushed me in the back.