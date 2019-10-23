The girlfriend of murdered Brandon Dickson identified alleged Terrible Joster, Fabian Constable, as the one who tried to kill her boyfriend. File picture.

Cape Town - The girlfriend of murdered Brandon Dickson, alias Mablou, came face-to-face with the alleged Terrible Josters gang members in the Western Cape High Court and identified Fabian Constable as the one who tried to kill her boyfriend. The 27-year-old was the second State witness to testify against alleged gang leader Horatio Solomons and 11 others facing 71 charges, including 11 murders, dealing in drugs and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

On Tuesday’s proceedings centred around the attempted murder of Mablou in Belhar on September 18, 2012. At the time of the shooting, the witness said she was walking with Mablou and another person when she saw Fabian. “When Fabian saw us on the road, he came running towards us with a gun in his hand.

“He fired one shot through my legs. Brandon started to run and Fabian ran past me, chasing Brandon. I ran after them and they disappeared in a yard. I heard a couple of shots and froze. I waited till it was all quiet. I walked towards the yard and saw Fabian running away from the scene.”

When she struggled to understand questions put to her by the defence lawyer, Judge Owen Rogers intervened and put the questions in layman terms to her.