Witness places Ashwin Jones’s alleged killers at the scene of the crime

Cape Town - A State witness is expected to return to the stand in the Western Cape High Court in the trial of Enrico Slamat, 34, and Jonathan Solomons 43, both charged with the murder of 12-year-old Ashwin Jones. They are accused of shooting and killing the boy in Uitsig on May 31, 2019. They are accused of the attempted murder of two other boys and Terrible Josters gang member Naeem du Toit.

On Monday, witness Redewaan Ostendorp, 37, confirmed to the court that he was at the scene of the crime on the day of the incident. Ostendorp had placed the accused at the scene and told the court he positively identified them during an identity parade on separate occasions. He also said he had seen both accused carrying guns at the mosque. The State alleged on the day of the murder, the two were in pursuit of Du Toit while carrying firearms, allegedly fired shots at him as he ran into the yard of the Uitsig Islamic Mosque.

Ostendorp told the court he was perched behind a wall close to the mosque at the time and from where he stood, had a full view of the mosque and this was how he could see the Slamat and Solomons. The duo are charged with six counts of murder, attempted murder and charges related to unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges. They allegedly killed Ashwin while he and two other boys helped worshippers park their vehicles at the mosque.