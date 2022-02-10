Witness reveals how he carried a knife through security prior to murder at Wynberg court

Cape Town - The trial of Christopher Hukura continued in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, where a witness gave evidence as to how he carried a knife through security at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Hukura, 24, is accused of killing Chad Petersen, 21, during a brawl between the Young Gifted Six Bobs and American gangs at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on July 24, 2019. He has been charged with three counts of murder, attempted murder and gangsterism.

The State alleged that Hukura is a member of the Six Bobs, and carried a knife to court which he used to kill Petersen. A witness, Fawaaz Cornelius, 23, from Parkwood, who was involved in the brawl, testified. Video footage of the incident was played in court as he explained the events. Cornelius said he was one of many carrying knives that day. He said he witnessed Hukura playing with his knife before he stabbed Petersen.

State prosecutor, advocate Megan September asked him how he was able to get a knife inside the court, to which he responded that the metal detectors weren't working that day. He said many people hid knives in their shoes and walked through security without being detected. He said he concealed his knife by hiding it in his pants and wearing another pair over it. When he was searched, the knife wasn’t detected. Cornelius said he was at court to accompany Petersen and Merlin Japhta. When they arrived they were confronted by members of the Six Bobs. As the altercation became physical, they dispersed and Petersen jumped the rail, landing in front of Courtroom One where Hukura was seated.