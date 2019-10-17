Simon Basson was the second witness called to testify before Judge Siraj Desai in the Western Cape High Court.
Broadway faces three counts of racketeering, 51 counts of money laundering, two counts of defeating the ends of justice, illegally operating a fishing establishment and possession and storing of abalone without a permit.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is conducting his own defence.
It is the State’s case that the activity around the R50000 was in fact to conceal or disguise the nature, source and location of that property or the ownership movement of Farm 408 in Saron.