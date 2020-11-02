Wolseley serial killer case to be 'urgently monitored'

Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz had requested a court watching brief (CWB) unit to monitor the case of an alleged Wolseley serial killer “as a matter of urgency”. This was after the discovery of the bodies of two women in shallow graves and the arrest of Siyamnkela Sobambela, 33, the accused allegedly seen dragging the body of a third woman last week, leaving the Boland community of Wolseley in shock. Sobambela, who appeared in the Wolseley Magistrate’s Court last Tuesday, was charged with three counts of murder. His case was postponed to December 9 and he would remain in custody. Community leader Jacob Zalie said since the discovery of the bodies – one of which was that of 20-year-old Bernadine Frans, who was allegedly dragged by Sobambela – had left the community in shock and disbelief. Zalie said he had to ask for donations from the community to assist Frans’s family for the funeral of their daughter, which was held over the weekend.

“The family had nothing and was struggling to bury their daughter. However, the community managed to assist where they could.”

He said the community was still devastated, with some residents installing security gates, burglar bars and locks in an attempt to keep safe.

Fritz commended the community members and the police, and those who reported the suspicious activity by the accused and who saw the shallow graves.

“Had this not been reported, more lives could have been at stake. I will request that my CWB unit monitor this case going forward as a matter of urgency. At the same time … it is not acceptable for community members to take criminal matters into their own hands and I cannot condone the burning of the accused’s home,” Fritz said.

This was after angry residents of Pine Valley informal settlement in Wolseley allegedly torched a trailer said to belong to Sobambela. The CWB unit aimed to fulfil the Department of Community Safety mandate of oversight over the police by visiting courts in the province and monitoring police conduct and effectiveness.

The unit reports on matters removed from the court roll owing to police inefficiencies to ensure that they are returned to the roll, and to ensure that the necessary disciplinary action is taken. Fritz said the police had stated that there may be more victims.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) also stated while the accused had been charged with three murders, his charges may increase while the investigation continued.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stop on 0860010111, make contact via the MySAPS app, or call Detective-Sergeant Ricardo Pieters of Wolseley police at 079 894 0195.

Cape Argus