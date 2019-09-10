Sindiswa Xundu was racially abused in a store in Parow. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Catherina Van Rooyen has apologised for referring to Sindiswa Xundu as a "monkey", a word that caused Xundu to feel great pain and anguish. Van Rooyen said as a token of her remorse, she will donate to charity. "I will be making a donation, as per Xundu’s request, to the Phathisanani Charity at St Cyprian Church situated in Langa".

The matter which was handled in Bellville Magistrate's court on Friday. The incident happened at a Pick 'n Pay store in Parow in April last year. Video footage of the incident between Van Rooyen and Xundu went viral.

Xundu said she was humiliated as she stood in a queue at the Pick 'n Pay Family store as Van Rooyen shouted racial abuse at her.

Xundu said she was paying for items at the till and after wanting to add items after her sale was completed, Van Rooyen, who was standing behind her, took offence.

"That is where the issue started and she said I have to wait and bring the other stuff later and ‘in fact I don’t even like black people and have no respect for them and since you took over you have no respect and you are a monkey’. I was really calm and just said: ‘Oh really, I thought I was a human being.'"

Xundu said Van Rooyen continued to shout at her, adding that she should “go back to where monkeys are”.

"I am forgiving Van Rooyen. I am giving her a second chance to rectify her mistakes and make a new beginning," Xundu said, adding that is who she is as a Christian.

"Not all white people are racist. I work with white people as teacher and curriculum advisor," she said.

“I was so upset but I managed to remain calm. As she was yelling, I got wisdom to take a picture of her. I was so embarrassed, and my eyes were just on her and I didn’t even see who was watching what was happening.”

Pick 'n Pay said they were made aware of the incident by the manager of the franchise.

Spokesperson Tamra Veley said their customer services manager had apologised for what happened and offered Xundu assistance.

Veley said the store had never experienced such an incident before, and it would fully co-operate with the police investigation, and provided video footage if required.

