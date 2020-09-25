Woman arrested near Beaufort West in mandrax drug bust

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A woman, 29, will be appearing in court on Friday on charges of dealing in drugs. According to the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Sergeant Christopher Spies, the woman was arrested with drugs that had a street value of R340 000. The woman was arrested on Heritage Day, Thursday, September 24, at about 6am on the N1 highway near Beaufort West. Spies said members of the SAPS attached to the provincial organised crime unit, Beaufort West K9 and crime intelligence were deployed in the area with a focus on drug trafficking. He said members then pulled over a passenger bus at the weighbridge and a search was conducted.

The attached trailer of the bus contained a sports bag and inside a total of 6 788 mandrax tablets were discovered.

He said the consignment was later linked to a female passenger aboard and this was when the officers arrested the woman on charges of dealing in drugs.

“The 29-year-old suspect is still in custody. She will appear in the local magistrate's court on Friday, September 25, 2020,” Spies said.

He said the Western Cape police management commended all the members involved in the arrest for their vigilance and commitment to rooting out the transportation as well as the distribution of drugs in the province.

“Similar operations will be maintained in an effort to eradicate the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking,” he added.

African News Agency (ANA)