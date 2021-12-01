Woman, co-accused on trial for allegedly killing a man suspected of stealing her car

Cape Town - The trial of five people accused of killing a man suspected of stealing a car continued in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. Boniwe Lolwana, Luya Lolwana, Bongile Ncweni, Cebo Tisana and Celile Bhobane appeared on charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

The accused have been charged for killing 21-year-old Athenkosi Mazula in Philippi on June 14, 2018. It is alleged that Boniwe Lolwana gave her vehicle to Tisana and Bhobane for test driving after they had done mechanical work on it. When she wanted to retrieve the vehicle from them, they had informed her that Mazula had stolen her vehicle.

Bhobane testified that he had informed Boniwe that her vehicle was stolen. He was also told about the whereabouts of the vehicle. Bhobane said he knew the vehicle had been stripped for parts by Mazula, and then set alight and burnt. The State believes Boniwe wanted to exact revenge on Mazula for taking her vehicle and enlisted her co-accused to help. They searched for him before he was killed, and during the search they allegedly found Mazula's girlfriend, who they forced into a car and kept against her will, also taking her cellphone.

It is alleged they also took Mazula and kept him against his will. They then killed him by stabbing him several times with a knife. When they were finished they let the girlfriend go and took Mazula to the spot where the car had been set alight, where his body was dumped. According to Bhobane’s testimony, the Lolwanas stabbed Mazula when they apprehended him at a shack in Philippi. Bhobane said he was afraid of Boniwe because she had made threats against him. When the State prosecutor, Advocate Thabo Ntela asked him why he did not go to the police, he said he wanted to wait until they found the burnt car.