Woman dies after car goes off cliff on Chapman’s Peak

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Cape Town’s mountain slopes have been the scene of two deaths and injuries since Friday. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 55-year-old woman died when the vehicle in which she was travelling veered off a cliff on Chapman’s Peak Drive on Friday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation. “Hout Bay police are investigating a culpable homicide case after an accident on Friday at about 4.15pm on Chapman’s Peak where a vehicle went over the cliff, and a 55-year-old woman was fatally injured and a man, age unknown, injured.” The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Marais said WSAR was called in to assist the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) at the scene.

“Around 3.35pm, WSAR was approached to assist the NSRI in going to the assistance of an unknown number of persons after a motor vehicle had veered off Chapman’s Peak Road and rolled down a steep embankment almost to the water’s edge,” said Marais.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rescue medics were dispatched, and a WSAR mountain technical team was placed on standby.

“The rescue medics, assisted by our mountaineer,s reached the vehicle around 4pm and found an injured person and another who had sustained fatal injuries in the vehicle.”

An AMS rescue helicopter reached the vehicle, and just before 6pm the injured person was hoisted out and flown to a waiting ambulance. The helicopter returned to collect the body of the deceased woman.

Before 1pm on Saturday, a member of the public alerted WSAR to a dead man found near Africa Ledge on Table Mountain.

The body was located at 2.40pm after initial attempts to access Africa Ledge were unsuccessful, said Marais. An AMS helicopter was used to reach the body.

“Our teams on scene recorded everything on scene to assist the forensic services in their investigations. Thereafter, the body was secured and packaged into a stretcher to make the hoisting off the ledge possible.”

The extraction was done at about 3.40pm, as the helicopter was required to assist an injured hiker in the Mont Rochelle Nature Reserve in Franschhoek.

Cape Argus