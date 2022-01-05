Woman gives birth to healthy baby girl at Camps Bay beach

Cape Town - A woman unexpectedly found herself giving birth to a health baby girl at Camps Bay beach on Sunday, January 2, with the assistance of City of Cape Town staff and volunteers. At about 11.15am on Sunday, an Identikidz staff member asked for assistance with a young woman in labour at Camps Bay beach.

City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre volunteers Marylin Afrika, Rahdee Salie, Judith Henn and Aaliyah Anthony assessed the situation and found the baby was already crowning. The team then assisted the mom with the delivery of the baby and ensured both mom and baby could wait undisturbed until paramedics arrived. A healthy baby girl made her unexpected arrival at Camps Bay beach on January 2 with the assistance of staff and volunteers from the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre. Picture: Supplied Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said: “Our teams are on duty every day over the holiday season for any emergency and to assist beach goers.

“This New Year surprise has provided a little extra festive cheer. “We commend our volunteers for staying cool under pressure and helping the mom give birth. Our staff have quite the track record in helping bring new life into the world. “It’s just more than five years ago now that two other Disaster Management staff members also helped deliver a baby in the Camps Bay area just before Christmas.

“On that occasion, it was a boy who was named after one of the staff members. Well done to all,” he said. Just the day before, the Western Cape Health Department reported that 175 babies, including a set of twins, were born on January 1 at public health facilities. Of the babies born on New Year’s Day, 93 were boys and 82 were girls.

The first baby boy was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital to mother Phumeza Jezile. The second, also a boy, was born at Karl Bremer Hospital to mother Melony Rank. The third baby was a girl born at Helderberg Hospital to mother Nastehoshuute Abdullah.