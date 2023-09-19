Woman in court for the rape of a 16-year-old boy

A young woman appeared in court for the rape of a 16-year-old boy. The Table View police arrested Silindokuhle Ngcobo on Friday, more than a month after the incident.

According to the charge sheet the woman inserted her victim’s penis in her vagina on August 5. She made her first appearance in the Cape Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning. The calm woman walked in the dock and told the magistrate she wanted Legal Aid to represent her.

She informed her lawyer that she would like to be placed in Table View police station so she can fetch her cell phone from her home. Ngcobo said the device contains evidence in the form of chats that could prove the allegations are false. The court decided the accused’s sister will hand it over to the investigating officer.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed that a case of rape was opened at the Table View precinct. “Kindly be advised that a 23-year-old female suspect was arrested on Friday, September 15 and she appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.” The case was postponed to September 28 for bail application the accused remains in custody.

Gender-based violence (GBV) activist and rape survivor Reverend June Dolley-Major said she is glad the boy spoke out about the incident. “Rape is rape, and no one should be exempt from the facing the consequences of their crime. “I do not know the background to this story, but I am so glad that the victim did not remain silent, that it was reported, and that it resulted in an arrest,” she said.