Woman rescued after her car had gone off the road along Chapman’s Peak Drive

Cape Town – A woman was rescued by first-responders on Tuesday afternoon after a mountain accident along Chapman’s Peak Drive where her car had gone off the road. Several first-responders rushed to the scene on yesterday where a woman who was stuck in her car 200m down the embankment needed to be helped.

False Bay Volunteer EMS Chairman, Murray Sulter said on their crew’s arrival it was established that a motor vehicle with a single occupant lost control and left the road. “City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue was on the scene… and Metro Rescue and Wilderness Search and Rescue arrived shortly afterwards and they assisted with bringing the patient up to the roadway,” said Sutler. City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that crews from Hout Bay were dispatched to the scene after a call at approximately 5.20pm indicated a motor vehicle had left the roadway on Chapman’s Peak.

“Officers found a vehicle about 200m down the embankment with the driver located inside. Fire Service medics, EMS and two paramedics were able to stabilise the driver at around 6.21pm,” said Carelse. A number of first-responders rushed to the scene on yesterday where a woman who was stuck in her car 200m down the embankment had to be assisted. Picture: Jarryd Scholtz/Community Crime Prevention False Bay Volunteer EMS Chairman Murray Sulter said on their crews arrival it was established that one motor vehicle with a single occupant lost control and left the road way. Picture: Jarryd Scholtz/Community Crime Prevention A woman was successfully rescued by a number of first-responders on Tuesday afternoon after a mountain accident along Chapman’s Peak Drive where her car had gone off the road way. Picture: Jarryd Scholtz/Community Crime Prevention Community Crime Prevention Director Keri Cross said they were initially alerted to a vehicle that had gone over Chapman’s Peak, then dispatched their first responders Glen Mintern, who was first on the scene, followed by Luc Laubscher and Jarryd Scholtz.

“The guys made their way down to the vehicle. When Glen got to the vehicle he ascertained the injuries of the woman. “The woman was not in a very critical condition so they were able to put her on a backboard and carry her up the side of the mountain,” said Cross. Carelse added that by 7.16pm, the patient was successfully hoisted to safety and transported by the False Bay Volunteers EMS to hospital.