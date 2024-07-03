Woman shot and killed outside Nyanga police station by unknown gunmen

Cape Town - A woman died on the doorstep of the Nyanga police station yesterday after she was shot while seated in her staff transport. The station was closed to the public in the morning as forensic experts scoured the scene for evidence.

The woman was in the back seat when she was shot in a Toyota Avanza she used to travel to Mitchells Plain. They had been driving from Gugulethu and while on their way to fetch another passenger, they were attacked by unknown gunmen. Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said: “The driver of the Avanza was coming from Gugulethu with his staff (passengers), and as he turned into Emms Drive, there was a car that had been following him. The male occupants jumped out of their vehicle and then started shooting at the Avanza. The driver sped off to the police station for safety.”

Qwebe said the suspects continued firing shots at the staff transport. “According to the driver, he was trying to save his passengers and that is why he decided to speed off to the station. “Unfortunately, a woman was shot and killed, she was sitting in the back of the vehicle.

“The other two females were left unharmed. The woman who died inside the car is from Gugulethu. “A decision was made to close the police station – that was to preserve the crime scene as the car was parked right in front of the entrance of the establishment and that is where people certify documents and open cases.” The CPF secretary said the driver said he could have been the target.

“It’s difficult to understand the reason he was followed, because clearly there was something. The staff said he was a good person and that he wasn’t a troublemaker. He had been driving for someone and then decided to start his own business of driving staff and that could be the reason.” Qwebe has urged the public to come forward with any information. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects were still at large. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation. Reports suggested that the complainant, a 50-year-old woman, was a passenger in a Toyota Avanza.