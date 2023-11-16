Woman shot dead in front of Strand high school

Cape Town - The Strand community policing forum (CPF) say they are concerned about a shooting which left a 58-year-old woman dead. The woman was shot dead shortly after noon on Tuesday. She was walking from a shopping centre when she was attacked by an unknown assailant.

CPF spokesperson Niklaas Thysen said: “She was lying in front of the high school. She was a resident in Allan Boesak. She went to the local shop close to Strand Secondary School. “Witnesses said there was a young African male. They couldn’t recognise him, he had on a hoodie, he robbed her.” Thysen said the groceries the woman had bought were found next to her body.

“They took her cellphone and the other items were still with her. One shot went into her head and the other into her body. She died at the scene in front of learners and by passers. It was very sad. The motive of the shooting is still unknown and very shocking.” Thysen said the victim was known to everyone in the community. “She was a mother to everyone in the area. We condemn this shooting and we can confirm that she was killed in one of the hot spots for robberies.

“The criminals know what time to be there and when the school comes out, so they take advantage when it’s quiet and there’s not a lot of movement.” He said this was a great concern and he asked for more patrols in the area. “The learners are very scared to move around in front of the school. We had a discussion with the local neighbourhood watch to patrol together with law enforcement.

“I also move around and check the safety and security, especially in the gang-infested area. The police are doing what they can. They are under strain. The Strand policing area is mainly affected by gangs. They must do everything in their power to get rid of crime, to keep everyone safe.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation. “The motive for this fatal incident is currently unknown as nothing was taken from (the victim).”