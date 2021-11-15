Woman shot in stomach while attending funeral at a Kraaifontein cemetery

Cape Town - Police in Kraaifontein are investigating an attempted murder after a woman was shot and seriously wounded while attending a funeral at a Kraaifontein cemetery at the weekend. Kraaifontein residents are still reeling in shock after the brazen shooting.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Kraaifontein police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon, at a cemetery in Kraaifontein, where a 32-year-old female was shot and wounded. “According to our report, the woman was hit in the stomach by a stray bullet. The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. Police have opened an attempted murder case docket for investigation,” said Twigg. In a separate incident, police arrested two suspects in Atlantis for the possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition.

The suspects, a 15-year-old and his 18-year-old accomplice, were apprehended by Atlantis Crime Prevention Unit at Neptune Castle and in Hobby Lane, Atlantis, after officers noticed them running away from a stop-and-search operation. “Police were able to catch up to the suspects and search them. They were found with a .38 special revolver and a 9mm pistol in their possession. Both suspects are due to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court today.” In Eerste River, police arrested three suspects on charges of business robbery, kidnapping and possession of stolen property after a business robbery in Cabral Street, Forest Glade, Eerste River just before the weekend.

The trio was caught after they tried to get away from police in Detroit Street Malibu Village, and police were able to recover boxes of stolen cigarettes. In Mfuleni, police arrested a 36-year-old suspect for dealing in liquor in Ixilongo Street, Mfuleni. “Police were conducting a liquor operation when they apprehended the suspect with a large quantity of liquor on his premises without a licence. Officers arrested and detained the suspect.