ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs thanks Sakienah Daniels during a visit to her home.

Cape Town - A 50-year-old mother was thanked for her bravery after protecting children during a recent gang shooting in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. Provincial ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs, Mitchells Plain community policing forum chairperson Abe Isaacs and members of NGOs recently visited Sakienah Daniels.

Daniels was outside her home when the shooting occurred and she jumped in front of a group of children, who would otherwise have been shot. She was wounded in one of her ears.

Daniels is also a member of the Mitchells Plain community police forum, who took her flowers and thanked her for her bravery.

Jacobs condemned the shooting and said he would ask Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit Tafelsig, so that he can see the effects of gangsterism in the community.

Jacobs thanked the SAPS' Anti-Gang Unit for arresting a suspect.

A 26-year-old man was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Daniels is still traumatised. She is a community activist who put the safety of children above her own," Jacobs said.

"There's not a breadwinner in her house, but she has been an active crime-fighting volunteer for years.

"She does this without any compensation or reward. It's the unselfishness and dedication of ordinary people such as Sakienah that inspires us.

"We need more opportunities for our children. I will not rest until we bring social and economic opportunities to our people.”

