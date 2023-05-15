Cape Town - The woman who survived eight bullets during the assassination of poo protester Loyiso Nkohla has named her infant after him. Theonette Olabode was 35 weeks pregnant when she was shot eight times on April 17 – and eight days later baby Theoline Loyiso was born.

The Heinz Park mother of four said initially she did not know she was struck. “I was attending a meeting that day with Loyiso and the others, when we got there we opened with a prayer. “And when the agenda paper came around, the gunmen came and started shooting. I only noticed two, but can’t even remember how they looked because everything went so fast.

“I fell and could only see Loyiso’s brown boots in front of me, and when the shooting stopped, I just saw it was the two of us only. When I got up I could feel burning sensations and when I touched my thigh it was wet and I saw it was blood. “I was shot three times in the stomach and five times in the thigh, eight open wounds,” she said. Olabode said Nkohla, who was the leader of Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement, was alive for a few minutes but she heard more shots.

“His left hand moved, and when it stopped moving I knew he was gone. I ran into the toilet and called the ambulance and the police,” she said. Theonette, Loyiso and Paulo Olabode at the baby shower in Blouberg. The mom survived eight bullets during a shooting last month. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Olabode gave birth at 36 weeks because the baby’s life was at risk. “Her heart was giving in, and the doctor opted to take her out. She was in hospital for a while, and then we were discharged after the bullet that was lodged in my thigh was removed,” she said.

Olabode said she was grateful that her daughter’s life was spared. It could have been worse, we both could have died. I thank God that I survived this ordeal. “I named her after Loyiso because he was a good man who was trying by all means to help us in Magwaza Village,” she said. Olabode and her husband, Paulo, and their baby, Theoline Loyiso, attended a baby shower at a hotel in Blouberg which was organised by the slain politician’s wife, Nyameka Mabandla Nkohla.

Nyameka Mabandla Nkohla planned a baby shower for the woman who was injured during the murder of her husband Loyiso Nkohla. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “As we all know that Loyiso, my husband, was killed on April 17, and Theonette was with him on that day. “She was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting. She gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Loyiso. “It’s about showering baby Loyiso with gifts as she is a miracle baby. You are such a strong woman, I am very proud of you and grateful that her husband stood by her during the hard times.”