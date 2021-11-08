Woman who trashed Capitec while naked, admitted to Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital

Cape Town - Capitec Bank said it would not be providing further comment on the now-viral incident involving one of its customers who caused damage inside one of its Cape Town branches, while naked. In a video circulating online, a woman can be seen naked while trashing its office in Strand.

In the short seconds-long clip, the woman wearing sandals only, removes electronic devices from a consultant’s desk and smashes them on the floor. Customers can be seen fleeing the branch. The woman was later escorted out. Police spokesperson Frederick Van Wyk said the 41-year-old woman was charged and would have appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of malicious damage to property and public indecency. However, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed that the woman did not appear in court; she was admitted to Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital.

“We therefore did not place the case on the roll,” Ntabazalila said. In a statement on its social media pages, Capitec Bank said it had completed its investigation into the incident. “We can confirm that the woman in the video is a client of ours who had money in her account. She did not, however, have any declined transactions and has never been declined for credit by Capitec.