Woman’s body discovered in a field behind a school in Belhar

Police spokesperson Malcolm Potjie said members of the police were dispatched to the scene after being informed by passers-by.

Cape Town - Belhar police have opened a murder case following the death of an unknown woman whose body was found lying in an open field behind Oasis School in Erica drive on Friday at midnight.

Potjie said she was lying on her back when her body was discovered with a stab wound to the neck. She was declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

“An autopsy will be performed on the body to determine the possible cause of death. No arrests have been made yet,” Potjie said.

Police appealed to anyone with information about the incident or who may know the identity of the deceased to contact the Belhar police or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.