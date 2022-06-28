Woman’s body found in bag at edge of Delft field

Cape Town - Police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was discovered in a bag, tossed among overgrown reeds at the edge of an open field in Eindhoven, Delft. The discovery was reportedly made on Monday by a passer-by who alerted police.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said police were searching for clues that could lead them to the woman’s killer. He said a man burning copper in the field saw a bag in the water and found the body inside. Van Wyk said the victim’s identify was not yet known, but she was estimated to be in her mid-20s. However, the Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) said the community had uncovered the young woman’s identity. Delft CPF chairperson Charles George said: “We are waiting for the police to confirm the identity of the victim, but it seems that this young lady is known to the community. Today is a very sad day for us as a community, in fact as a country.

“One would like to think that our efforts to fight gender-based violence (GBV) were beginning to take effect, but a tragic incident like this dampens all progress made. It appeared this young woman’s body was dismembered. It’s sad to think what she must have endured.” Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPS Delft on 021 954 9011 or 082 522 2036. Police in Delft are probing the death of a young woman whose body was discovered in a bag, tossed among overgrown reeds at the edge of an open field in Eindhoven, Delft. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane [email protected]