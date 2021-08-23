Women and Leadership conference seeks to unite and empower women

Cape Town - Sex slavery, human trafficking, and addressing the link between media and power, are some of the issues to be discussed at the Women and Leadership conference next month. The conference, to be held in George, on September 28 and 29, has lined up speakers, including Commission for Gender Equality chairperson Tamara Mathebula, National Prosecuting Authority deputy director Karen van Rensburg, and Bombardier Transport SA managing director Makgola Makololo.

The Cape Argus has joined as the media partner in the “It’s DUE” Women and Leadership conference, which aims to unite and empower women in government, SOEs, and business, to lead and promote the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking. The conference also seeks to bring together women, who have excelled in government, business, entrepreneurship, governance, and self-empowerment, to empower others and bring hope to women across South Africa. Fourteen women leaders, expected to speak at the conference, have been tasked to impart their lessons learnt in business and exchange “tips from the top” to equip women leaders to pursue their goals across male populated industries and lead.

Mathebula will be speaking on the Beijing Platform for Action 12 critical areas. Also lined up are Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais, as well as Survivor Exit Foundation founder Grizelda Grootboom a victim of sex trafficking. Grootboom’s acclaimed SALA nominated book EXIT will be given to attendees who register for the conference before September 1. Director and chief executive of Aspire Consulting Engineers Zeenat Ghoor will impart her knowledge on overcoming male populated industries, while Makololo will look at excellence and good service. Makololo is a Tutu Fellow 2019 (AFLI – African Leadership Institute).

The conference will also tackle GBV plaguing many nations today through funding, therefore 10% of the profits for the conference will be donated, to each, the Survivor Exit Foundation, and the Salvation Army. The conference organisers called on all sponsors to support this initiative. Delegate seats are limited to only 100 delegates on-site, to comply with Covid-19 protocols. Pinpoint Stewards, an all women-owned level two B-BBEE company, will also make the conference available to all universities and high schools for free, to connect with them through video conferencing, as part of supporting young women to lead.