Spearheaded by the campaign co-ordinator Lucinda Evans, the organisation advocates against gender-based violence and femicide; it resists misogyny and patriarchy; and it unites the voices of women in South Africa.
Evans said GBV was rife and normalised in this rural area, and it was often not reported, but instead hidden.
“Rural areas in South Africa and in the Western Cape don’t have access to the same services as, for instance, a Thuthuzela Care Centre.
“Front-line police officers are not all trained to deal with trauma survivors, and particularly gay or transgender people. Communities hide domestic violence because of severe poverty and the few job opportunities, while survivors are labelled ‘troublemakers’.”