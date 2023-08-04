Women empowerment highlighted during 20th anniversary of 1 000 Women 1 Voice

Cape Town - Before Women’s Day next week, the 1 000 Women Trust gathered to commemorate 20 years since its establishment, for the promotion and realisation of women’s empowerment. Executive director of Pick n Pay Stores Wendy Akerman begun the 1000 Women 1 Voice with women’s rights activist and non-profit fund-raising specialist Tina Thiart.

The women-led organisation works to raise awareness, and eradicate gender-based violence and advance women’s rights. Former public protector and social justice activist Thuli Madonsela delivered the keynote address on empowerment and financial wellness for women. The event was held at the Pick n Pay Head Office Conference Centre in Kenilworth. “We live in a wonderful country. It has a celebrated Constitution. However, sometimes it’s only the educated people with jobs or with businesses that are successful who celebrate that Constitution,” said Madonsela.

Women’s financial wellness must cover four levels: self, family, society and the state, she said. “If we gather women’s empowerment at those four levels, we don’t get this situation where you have a glorious Constitution and a pathetic reality for most.” Madonsela said it was evident that a vicious cycle existed between gender-based violence and economic insecurity. She encouraged stay-at-home mothers/wives to pursue home-based employment opportunities for financial security, and for those who were married to have ante-nuptial contracts.

“As long as some of us are hungry, none of us are safe,” she said. Ackerman said: “Before we started this awareness, women were afraid to speak out about the abuse they were suffering. Today, people have dropped that fear. Women have been able to come out and speak about the problems they’ve had.” Thiart said the trust had worked with more than 1 000 small community-based organisations.

“We have given them education, we have empowered them and we’ve even given them goods in kind and small grants.” Over the past three years, the trust had trained 10000 “trauma buddies” to support their communities. About 350 facilitators had been trained to train other trauma buddies. More than 5 000 people had been trained to work in schools to address bullying. Over the years, R15 million has been raised to empower women and their communities, Thiart added.