Women left homeless after son sets wendy house alight

Cape Town - A heartbroken grandmother from Ravensmead was left homeless after her house was set alight by her drug-addict son in a fit of rage. Marie Bowers, 64, watched helplessly as her home went up in flames on Thursday morning, while attending a prayer meeting.

“My son is 36 years old and set the house on fire because he was upset. “He has been on drugs for a long time and I don’t know all the drugs he uses but I know he uses tik and mandrax. On Thursday morning he told me he was going to the home of his child’s mother because he wanted to take the child to the clinic. Marie Bowers, 64. Pic: Supplied “The baby is four months old and has never been to the clinic.

“I was next door because I was going to a prayer meeting and that is when I saw the smoke coming from my house.” Bowers said she rushed towards her wendy house, but was unable to stop the flames from spreading to her neighbour’s homes. “All I know is that he was upset and fought with the child’s mother. I told him I don’t want to get involved in their arguments and that is when he got angry. The fire spread quickly and burnt down seven homes. The community was very angry and made cases against him for arson. I believe he was arrested.”

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed the arrest. “Ravensmead police registered an arson case. A 36-year old-man was arrested and he will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charges,” Van Wyk said. Bowers said her son needs help as he has threatened to set himself on fire.