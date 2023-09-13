Women on Farms Project continues campaign over the use of EU banned pesticides on SA farms

Cape Town - Women on Farms Project (WOFP) is continuing its fervent and years-long campaign against the use of internationally-banned pesticides on South African farms. Scores of female farmworkers and dwellers marched against what they deemed “racist double standards” in the international pesticides trade.

The march organised by WOFP to German pharmaceutical company Bayer demanded the company stop manufacturing pesticides banned in the EU but still being exported to Africa. A memorandum of demands addressed to its CEO was handed over. WOFP is a feminist-led women’s NGO based in Stellenbosch. The organisation has been working with female farmworkers and dwellers across the Western Cape since 1996 and in the Northern Cape since 2009.

WOFP director Colette Solomon said the campaign was three-pronged: targeting the South African government; European producers of pesticides banned in the EU (eg Bayer, BASF, Syngenta); and the European Commission. Approximately 200 farmworkers and dwellers from Ceres, Tulbagh, Rawsonville, De Doorns, Paarl, Wellington, Simondium and Stellenbosch took part in the march, sharing personal accounts of exposure to pesticides and health effects during a “Pesticides Speak Out” session before the march. Solomon said some accounts detailed how pesticides were applied while women were working in vineyards, and farmers did not provide them with personal protective equipment.

“It’s not only workers who are exposed to pesticides, their families, including children, are affected by the drift of pesticides. In some areas, where aerial spraying happens, the pesticides cover entire areas, not only vineyards, including schools. “Thus both farm dwellers, whose homes are in or near the vineyards, and even those living in nearby informal settlements and townships, are exposed and affected,” Solomon said. The women detailed suffering from respiratory problems; burning lips, mouths, throats, stomachs, face and hands; skin peeling off, skin becoming scaly; rashes and sores; skin changing colour; infections related to exposure while relieving themselves in vineyards; and cases of cancer.

UN Special Rapporteur on Toxics and Human Rights, Marcos Orellana, visited South Africa from July 31 to August 11. On conclusion of the visit, Orellana said there were some laws dating from pre-1994 that resulted in harm and human rights infringements. “One example is the Hazardous Substance Act. Similarly, the Fertilisers, Farm Seeds, Seeds and Remedies Act is outdated, fragmented and allows the import of hazardous pesticides that are banned in their country of origin. This results in the legalised poisoning of agricultural workers in the fields and neighbouring communities.”

Some areas are covered in secrecy, as it was not possible for the public to access the list of pesticides registered for use in the country. Orellana said there were many highly hazardous pesticides still legal and in use in South Africa, with mention of the EU-banned terbufos and paraquat. He added that the importing of EU-banned pesticides reproduced long-standing racist and colonial patterns of exploitation.

“Equally, the South African government has a duty to protect its people and not contribute to reinforcing these double standards. “Accordingly, South Africa should ban the import of all highly hazardous pesticides, including those that have been banned for use in their country of origin, without delay. In this regard, I wish to applaud South Africa’s decision to ban chlorpyrifos, a hazardous organophosphate pesticide. “However, the government should require immediate safe destruction of existing stockpiles and not allow for the further harm and risks of chlorpyrifos exposures that result from a lengthy, years-long phase-out period.”