Women treated to high tea with Indy in honour of Women’s Month

Cape Town - Seated inside the splendid President Hotel in Bantry Bay, were approximately 100 women and a few men, who gathered in celebration of National Women’s Month. The afternoon high tea event under the theme “Empowering Women: Embrace Your Strength, Embody Your Dreams”, was convened by Independent titles: Cape Argus, Cape Times, and Weekend Argus with event partners the President Hotel, Jzee Hiring & Events, Exclusive Books, Catrice Cosmetics and Showtime.

The event was MCed by popular radio presenter Bobby Brown, with guest speakers wellness coach, entrepreneur and author Niki Saks; romance author Natasha Anders and comedian Arlene Petersen. Musical artists Fagrie Isaacs, Shadley Schroeder and Andrea Fortuin made it nearly impossible for those in attendance to remain seated as guests collectively and excitedly rose to enjoy familiar and loved songs. Guest Siyanda Umeokoli from Century City said: “We are very excited to be here among great women sharing wisdom and celebrating womanhood.”

The event lifted the spirits of all who attended and allowed guests from across the city to network while enjoying appetising finger foods in an elegant setting. Guest Cynthia Kalu from Plattekloof said: “The programme is well-organised, I’m so glad I’m here, it’s a privilege.” Kensington resident Nadia Adams said: “It’s really nice, the whole atmosphere and people speaking about women and the attitude that you must adopt. I came out today to celebrate Women’s Day because I’m mostly just at home.”