Women’s advancement at the fore during International Women’s Day conference

Cape Town - Policies on climate change should be inclusive of gender, specifically the role of women, who are most affected by its impact. This is according to Defence and Military Veterans Minister and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) chancellor Thandi Modise, who delivered the keynote address at the university’s International Women’s Day Celebration on Tuesday.

“The importance of integrating gender in climate change policies cannot be overemphasised given that women and men contribute differently to the causes of climate change and are affected differently by its impact. “Unfortunately, women have been marginalised from the corridors of power and decision-making structures on climate policy and programmes, yet they are the most affected by its impact.” This year’s theme for the event was ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ in collaboration with UNWomen, hosted at the CPUT’s Granger Bay Campus on Tuesday.

CPUT vice-chancellor Prof Chris Nhlapo said the Covid pandemic and its accompanying negative regressive effects must not stop us from continuing to grapple with the issues of gender inclusivity. “As a university of technology, it is critical that we accelerate the careers of women in technology and reinforce authentic leadership in these spaces. Role model visibility in Science and Technology is critical to attracting more women to this field,” said professor Nhlapo. CPUT vice-chancellor Prof Chris Nhlapo. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) The Vice-Chancellor’s Prestigious Achievers Award spends over R1 million a year to fund Master’s and Doctoral students who are excelling academically and demonstrating good graduate attributes.

Nhlapo said all recipients of the award in 2021 were women. “Our intention is to develop the next generation of academic supervisors and lecturers but also respond to the transformation requirements of the country and the continent. “This is how change happens, incrementally but unrelentingly. The challenge may seem insurmountable today, but it doesn’t mean we don’t try. Future generations are depending on us to do so,” said Nhlapo. [email protected]