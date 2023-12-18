Woodstock cameras help to catch criminals after car robberies

Cape Town - Woodstock security cameras have proven to be of great assistance as criminals have continued to be arrested since last week.
According to the Woodstock Neighbourhood Watch (U-Watch), last week the area saw its network of community cameras provide critical information that led to four arrests.
On Tuesday, a resident on Milner Road reported their car had been broken into, and a search of the street cameras clearly identified the suspect. The suspect was later located by Salt River CID and arrested by the SAPS.
“Also, on Tuesday, two cars were broken into on Chamberlaim/The Avenue. Footage from our latest street camera clearly identified the suspects, cars and licence plates. Woodstock SAPS are following the leads, and we anticipate arrests to be made soon,” said U-Watch.
It said that on Wednesday, a white Honda was reported stolen on Palmerston Road. A quick check of the cameras identified the person allegedly responsible. In conjunction with the SAPS, the car was later located in Kuils River, and one arrest was made.
“On Thursday, two men allegedly threatened a resident with a firearm. Fortunately, he escaped unharmed. Within minutes, footage of the incident was shared with the SAPS. Both suspects were located and arrested within 90 minutes of the incident.”
Woodstock councillor Ian McMahon said cameras and technology have a huge role to play in assisting neighbourhood watches in being active partners in crime prevention and detection.
“With it being harder and harder to recruit volunteers, the cameras fill the gap and are vital pieces in the civic-based law enforcement sector.”