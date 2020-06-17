Woodstock Counselling Hub adapts due to lockdown

Cape Town - Mental health service provider the Counselling Hub has adapted its traditional approach to rendering psychosocial support services by providing tele-counselling services during the nationwide lockdown. The volunteer-based organisation with its offices in Woodstock was established in 2019 to create a safe community space where people could access quality and affordable mental health services. Counselling Hub co-founder Romi Kaplan said the organisation aimed to create awareness about mental health and the benefits of accessing mental health resources. “The change in conditions, where face-to-face counselling was now no longer possible, fired our entrepreneurial spirit. “We were determined not to separate our clients from their counsellors at such a stressful time, and so we managed to pivot, from the very first week of lockdown, to a tele-counselling service,” said Kaplan.

The Counselling Hub, with more than 30 volunteer counsellors, now accommodates 118 clients once a week, with the same counsellor, for a total of four to six sessions.

“The Counselling Hub is subsidising regular calls to the client and the rest are WhatsApp calls, usually a normal 50-minute session. While there is no end in sight of this pandemic, we are endeavouring to practice physical distancing but social solidarity through reaching out to the public as much as possible,” Kaplan said.

Due to economic uncertainty faced by many, the Counselling Hub moved from charging R50 per session to becoming donation based. Counselling Hub co-ordinator Shifra Jacobson said they had seen many clients with increased anxiety and depression related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For clients from underserved communities, the fear of the virus is intense as there is little room for social distancing or hygienic safety. Many Capetonians have experienced multiple traumas in their lives, and this state of uncertainty can trigger a sense of powerlessness again,” she said.

“While the present feels threatening due to the fear of infection and illness, the future, too, is filled with uncertainty. Clients talk of being retrenched or having lost their businesses.”

To donate, visit www.counsellinghub.org.za/donate

[email protected]