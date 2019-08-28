The City has made a proposal to council for the sale of land in Woodstock so that it can be used for social housing in the area. Picture: Tracey Adams / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The City has made a proposal to council for the sale of land in Woodstock so that it can be used for social housing in the area. Vacant land in Pine Road and Dillon Lane is being proposed for development by a social housing company. Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “We’re moving in the right direction. On council approval of the asset transfer at the end of October, as we expect, the planning, building and contractual processes can be finalised.”

Booi said: “In March 2018, council gave its approval in principal for the disposal of these parcels of City-owned land. According to City policies, the City may discount City-owned property for certain purposes, which include social housing developments and social and community purposes.”

If approved by council, the two parcels of vacant land, which together comprise more than a hectare in size, will be transferred to a social housing partner at a nominal value of 10% or some R4.3million excluding VAT of the market value of approximately R43m.

“The City, as one of the stakeholders, remains committed to driving more affordable and social housing opportunities around Cape Town’s city centres on suitable sites such as the Salt River Market site, the Woodstock Hospital site and the Pine Road site, as well as other suitable areas across the city, while following due process,” said Booi.

The mayco member gave the example of the Woodstock Hospital site which has been earmarked for social housing opportunities, and said that the planning of these opportunities could only formally begin once the acquisition of the property from the Western Cape government had been approved by council.

The reduction in selling price will make the project financially viable for the social housing partner.

Approximately 240 social housing opportunities are foreseen to be developed on the total site.

