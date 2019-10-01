Woof Project, the dynamic “pop- up” mobile dog adoption platform that moves around the province, has reached its 2 000th adoption.
The initiative, powered by Oscars Arc, takes dogs from existing Western Cape shelters and brings them to Woof Project, where dogs can be seen by the public and adopted.
Oscars Arc was named after an adopted dog that became the first to travel around the world in 2009, visiting 48 countries on a global quest to inspire the adoption of shelter dogs.
The initiative kicked off in 2007, and through its dynamic approach of bringing healthy and happy dogs “to the people”, the organisation is drastically accelerating the Western Cape adoption rate.