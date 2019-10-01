Woof Project hits 2000 dog adoptions









Woof Project, the dynamic “pop- up” mobile dog adoption platform that moves around the province, has reached its 2 000th adoption. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Dog adoption rates in South Africa are very low and to change this, a dog adoption agency is setting a new record. Woof Project, the dynamic “pop- up” mobile dog adoption platform that moves around the province, has reached its 2 000th adoption. The initiative, powered by Oscars Arc, takes dogs from existing Western Cape shelters and brings them to Woof Project, where dogs can be seen by the public and adopted. Oscars Arc was named after an adopted dog that became the first to travel around the world in 2009, visiting 48 countries on a global quest to inspire the adoption of shelter dogs. The initiative kicked off in 2007, and through its dynamic approach of bringing healthy and happy dogs “to the people”, the organisation is drastically accelerating the Western Cape adoption rate.

Woof Project founder and director Joanne Lefson said most people didn’t like to visit traditional shelters.

“Woof Project makes it easy by bringing awesome shelter dogs into convenient locations to facilitate an inspired, efficient and welcoming adoption experience,” Lefson said.

Lefson said the project’s 2 000th adoption marked a 41% in the overall Western Cape adoption rates when compared to the “top eight kill shelters” over a given year, adding that they aimed at increasing the rates by 50% next year.

The agency also set a world record for the most dog adoptions in one day last month, when a total of 56 dogs were adopted; all included home checks.

“Adopting a dog is life-changing, and Oscar’s legacy lives on to share the joy that an adopted dog brings,” said Lefson.

