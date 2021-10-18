Worcester police nab man with diamonds worth millions

Police apprehended a man believed to have been heading to make an illegal sale of diamonds with a local taxi driver.

Cape Town - Police in Worcester arrested a 39-year-old man for the possession of illicit diamonds worth over R1.2 million.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “While busy focusing on gang violence, members of the Anti-Gang Unit received information about an unknown male who was on his way to finalise a deal in exchanging diamonds with a local taxi driver.

“When the police spotted the man who fitted the description, they followed him until they could approach and search him. They found him in possession of diamonds with an estimated street value of R1.2 million.

“The 39-year-old man was arrested and detained. Once charged he is expected to make a court appearance in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on a charge of possession of illicit diamonds.”