Worcester police nab man with diamonds worth millions
Cape Town - Police in Worcester arrested a 39-year-old man for the possession of illicit diamonds worth over R1.2 million.
Police apprehended a man believed to have been heading to make an illegal sale of diamonds with a local taxi driver.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “While busy focusing on gang violence, members of the Anti-Gang Unit received information about an unknown male who was on his way to finalise a deal in exchanging diamonds with a local taxi driver.
“When the police spotted the man who fitted the description, they followed him until they could approach and search him. They found him in possession of diamonds with an estimated street value of R1.2 million.
“The 39-year-old man was arrested and detained. Once charged he is expected to make a court appearance in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on a charge of possession of illicit diamonds.”
Meanwhile, Woodstock police were busy with crime prevention operations in the hotspot areas, when they came across a man who rushed to dispose of an item into a rubbish bin before attempting to flee.
Police officers gave chase and upon further inspection, recovered a .38 Rossi revolver with ammunition. The suspect, 38, was arrested and detained.
In Wynberg, police followed up on information about a wanted suspect for assault with the intention to cause grievously bodily harm.
“Upon arrival, they spotted a vehicle parked close to the address. The members approached the vehicle and searched the occupants. One male was found in possession of a 7.65 pistol and ammunition. The suspect also aged 38 was arrested and detained.”
“Once charged the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in the Cape Town and Wynberg Magistrate’s Courts respectively on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” said Swartbooi.