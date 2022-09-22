Work on first-of-its-kind elevated traffic circle to start in Hanover Park on September 27

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s urban mobility directorate is officially set to begin construction in Hanover Park of its free-standing elevated traffic circle for the sole use of its MyCiTi bus fleet. On Wednesday, the directorate released a statement to announce the starting date for its project of September 27 and to advise the public of the upcoming lane closures at the intersection of Govan Mbeki Road and Jan Smuts Drive.

Urban mobility head Rob Quintas said that the lane closures would be in place while construction of the elevated traffic circle takes place “for at least a year and a half”. He said: “I want to ask the public to please bear with us, and to be patient while the construction is under way. We are constructing a free-standing elevated traffic circle, the first of its kind in South Africa, as part of the roll-out of the MyCiTi service to the metro-south east. “However, pedestrians and cyclists will also benefit as dedicated lanes for walking and cycling along Govan Mbeki Drive and at the intersection form part of this project.

“Unfortunately, road works are always inconvenient, and with a project of this magnitude, the impact will be felt,” Quintas said. He added that the lane closures have been planned to fall outside the morning and afternoon peak-hour periods to limit the impact on the flow of traffic. “Apart from the traffic circle that will be used by the MyCiTi buses, we are also upgrading the intersection to improve traffic flow. “The improvements entail the reconfiguration of the intersection, dedicated turning lanes, improved traffic signals and signalisation.”

The planned circle is expected to be elevated by at least 6.2m above the ground once complete. According to the City, the plan to host the route exclusively for the MyCiTi buses is to ensure that the service operates optimally between Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha and Wynberg and Claremont without being delayed by traffic on the ground level of the intersection. “This design will benefit MyCiTi commuters as it will reduce the travelling time to their destinations,” Quintas said. The City is advising of the following lane closures:

